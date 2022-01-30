UK Foreign Secretary to Visit Ukraine Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Sunday that she will visit Ukraine next week.

"Looking forward to visiting Ukraine this week to support," Truss wrote on Twitter in response to a post by her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, thanking her for the "resolute stance" on Russia.

Earlier in the day, the UK Prime Minister's press service reported that Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will travel to Moscow for talks in the coming days.