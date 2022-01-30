UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary To Visit Ukraine Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 10:30 PM

UK Foreign Secretary to Visit Ukraine Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Sunday that she will visit Ukraine next week.

"Looking forward to visiting Ukraine this week to support," Truss wrote on Twitter in response to a post by her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, thanking her for the "resolute stance" on Russia.

Earlier in the day, the UK Prime Minister's press service reported that Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will travel to Moscow for talks in the coming days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Resolute Wallace United Kingdom Sunday Post

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

13 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

21 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>