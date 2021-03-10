UK Foreign Secretary Travels to Estonia, Norway to Discuss 'Russia Threat,' Climate Change

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will travel to Estonia and Norway on Wednesday to discuss with "like-minded" Baltic and Nordic states the alleged threat posed by Russia to regional security and climate change, the Foreign Office has announced.

"The security threat posed by Russia is felt most keenly by its neighbours. The UK is committed to standing with our close friends in the Nordic and Baltic regions, both militarily as well as in tackling Russia's disinformation and destabilising regional activity," Raab was quoted as saying ahead of his tour.

The UK foreign secretary also claimed that "in the face of challenges such as climate change and protecting the polar regions, the need for like-minded nations to come together has never been more important."

Raab is expected to meet in Tallinn with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Wednesday and attend talks with the other two members of the group of Baltic states ” Lithuania and Latvia ” before signing a defense agreement with the Estonian government.

On March 11, the head of the UK diplomacy will travel to Oslo to meet with his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen, and Development Minister Dag Inge Ulstein, and also hold talks with the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden ” to discuss climate change and international security, including threats from hostile states.

In Norway, Raab will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Norwegian authorities to drive forward future science and research cooperation on the polar regions.

The UK foreign minister's tour takes place in the run up to the United Nations climate change conference or COP26 to be held in Glasgow in November and ahead of the publication of the review that will define the UK government's new international role outside the European Union and the country's strategic aims for national security, development and foreign policy.