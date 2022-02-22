(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she had discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sanctions against Russia after Moscow recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

"Spoke to @DmytroKuleba to give my full support to Ukraine and discussed the sanctions UK will be imposing on Russia together with our allies," Truss wrote on Twitter.