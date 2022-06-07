UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Truss Says Pleased That Colleagues Backed Prime Minister Johnson

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she is pleased that the Conservatives passed a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and reaffirmed her full support for him.

"Pleased that colleagues have backed the Prime Minister," Truss wrote on Twitter.

"I support him 100%. Now's the time to get on with the job," she said.

