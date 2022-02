UK Foreign Secretary Truss to Visit Ukraine Friday - Top Ukrainian Diplomat

The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Kiev on Friday, February 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Kiev on Friday, February 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"On Friday, I will be happy to host my UK colleague Liz Truss in Ukraine," Kuleba told an online briefing.

On February 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new cooperation format between Kiev, London, and Warsaw.