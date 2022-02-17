UK Foreign Secretary Truss to Visit Ukraine This Week - FCDO

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Ukraine this week in connection with the current crisis around the country, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to visit a number of key European allies this week... She will visit Ukraine, Poland and Germany to reinforce the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine and deliver a keynote speech in which she will call for nations to respect the sovereignty of others, and live up to their commitments. She will also call for Russia to do as it says and deescalate tensions at the border with Ukraine," the FCDO said.

"During her visit, Truss will meet her Ukraine counterpart, Foreign Minister Kuleba and Polish Foreign Minister Rau - to demonstrate unified support for Ukrainian sovereignty and warn Russia if they decide to pursue the path of aggression, there will be severe economic consequences," it said.

According to the statement, Truss will on Saturday attend the Munich Security Conference.

The FCDO said Truss will make a speech in Kiev.

"I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy. We are ready to talk. But we are very clear - if they decide to continue down the path of aggression, there will be massive consequences bringing Russia severe economic costs and pariah status," the FCDO quoted an excerpt from Truss' speech.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.