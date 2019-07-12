UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Secretary Urges Diplomats To Speak Without Fear Amid Row Over Leaked Cables

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called on the country's diplomats to "keep speaking up without fear," in a move to support outgoing UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch amid a row over leaked diplomatic cables.

On Tuesday, Darroch resigned after President Donald Trump publicly called him "wacky" and a "pompous fool," and suggested Darroch would not be able to do his job in Washington because "we will no longer deal with him." The conflict emerged in the wake of the publication of excerpts from confidential cables that the ambassador had sent to London in which the diplomat described the White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" and warned that Trump could end up in "disgrace." Darroch also described Trump as inept, insecure and incompetent.

"Please keep speaking up without fear or favor, remembering that the UK government alone will determine appointments based on our national interest alone .

.. I want you to know that you will always get all the support you need to carry out your vital work. I will ensure you get it," Hunt said in a letter to the Foreign Office staff, as quoted by The Guardian, on Thursday.

Notably, Hunt made his statement amid a race for the position of the UK prime minister, in which he is one of the candidates, competing with his predecessor Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday, UK media reported that Darroch had decided to resign after Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed Theresa May, refused to express any support during a public debate on Tuesday night.

Johnson's stance sparked criticism among his fellow Conservative politicians. However, on Thursday, Johnson said he backed Darroch.

