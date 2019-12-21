UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Secretary Welcomes Ruling To Charge US Diplomat's Wife Over Fatal Car Crash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:40 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Welcomes Ruling to Charge US Diplomat's Wife Over Fatal Car Crash

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday welcomed the decision by Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of the United Kingdom to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, for killing a teenager in the UK with a car.

On August 27, 19-year-old Harry Dunn died in a road accident in Northamptonshire county in central England. Sacoolas, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit him, left the country and returned to the US under diplomatic immunity.

"I welcome the taking of a charging decision which is an important step towards justice for Harry and towards solace for his family, but it is not the end," Raab said in a statement.

The CPS charged Sacoolas on Friday with "causing death by dangerous driving," the CPS's chief prosecutor was quoted as saying in a press release, and will now proceed with requesting her extradition from the US.

"I hope that Anne Sacoolas will now realise the right thing to do is to come back to the UK and cooperate with the criminal justice process," Raab added.

In October, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would personally address US President Donald Trump if Washington did not waive Sacoolas' immunity.

