UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary's Statements On Ukraine Megalomania Of 2nd-Tier Politician - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 09:57 PM

UK Foreign Secretary's Statements on Ukraine Megalomania of 2nd-Tier Politician - Moscow

Threats by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss against Russia and its leadership, as well as the desire to achieve a "Ukraine's victory" over Russia, are clearly the megalomania of a second-tier politician, she should take care of her own country's affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Threats by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss against Russia and its leadership, as well as the desire to achieve a "Ukraine's victory" over Russia, are clearly the megalomania of a second-tier politician, she should take care of her own country's affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Truss earlier named "Russia's defeat" in Ukraine as one of her main goals in case of her election to the post of UK Prime Minister.

"This is clearly megalomania of a second-tier politician. All this is being done instead of solving the problems of their own country, and there are many of them. All this set of empty slogans of the raging Truss clearly shows that in reality she is either unable to see serious crisis economic and domestic policy problems of the country whose government she seeks to lead, or simply does not know how to overcome them, and is trying to switch the attention of voters," Zakharova said in a statement.

It is clear that the well-being and standard of living of ordinary Britons is not among the priorities of Truss, she noted.

"To the belligerent attacks of the current head of the Foreign Office, who prefers tank rides to serious diplomacy, about the determination to 'defeat' Russia, we can simply answer � you may try. Over the centuries-old history of our state, many have already tried. As you know, smart people learn from the mistakes of others. Liz Truss � on her own," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Foreign Office Ukraine Russia Lead United Kingdom Tank Turkish Lira May Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying final standings

Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying final standings

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to Imran Riaz Khan ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Imran Riaz Khan on plea against his discharge ..

2 minutes ago
 Cameron Young leads in British Open first round as ..

Cameron Young leads in British Open first round as McIlroy starts strongly

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner expresses dismay over power ou ..

Deputy Commissioner expresses dismay over power outage during downpours

2 minutes ago
 8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

8 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 30 prisoners released from Central Jail

30 prisoners released from Central Jail

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.