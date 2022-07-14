Threats by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss against Russia and its leadership, as well as the desire to achieve a "Ukraine's victory" over Russia, are clearly the megalomania of a second-tier politician, she should take care of her own country's affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Truss earlier named "Russia's defeat" in Ukraine as one of her main goals in case of her election to the post of UK Prime Minister.

"This is clearly megalomania of a second-tier politician. All this is being done instead of solving the problems of their own country, and there are many of them. All this set of empty slogans of the raging Truss clearly shows that in reality she is either unable to see serious crisis economic and domestic policy problems of the country whose government she seeks to lead, or simply does not know how to overcome them, and is trying to switch the attention of voters," Zakharova said in a statement.

It is clear that the well-being and standard of living of ordinary Britons is not among the priorities of Truss, she noted.

"To the belligerent attacks of the current head of the Foreign Office, who prefers tank rides to serious diplomacy, about the determination to 'defeat' Russia, we can simply answer � you may try. Over the centuries-old history of our state, many have already tried. As you know, smart people learn from the mistakes of others. Liz Truss � on her own," Zakharova said.