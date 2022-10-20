UK Foreign Trade Minister Badenok Intends to Run for Prime Minister - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) UK Foreign Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch intends to nominate herselt for the post of prime minister after the announcement of current UK government head Liz Truss to resign, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Badenoch was one of a contenders for the post of UK prime minister after the resignation of Boris Johnson, but dropped out following the fourth round