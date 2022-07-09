UrduPoint.com

UK Former Equalities Minister Badenoch Announces Bid To Replace Johnson As Tories' Head

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

UK Former Equalities Minister Badenoch Announces Bid to Replace Johnson as Tories' Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Kemi Badenoch, a former junior minister who resigned this week as UK's Minister for Equalities from Boris Johnson's government, will run for the seat of the leader of the Conservative Party.

Nearly 60 officials, including Badenoch, stepped down from Johnson's government since Tuesday amid a scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who is facing sexual assault claims, as the country's deputy chief whip. Several prominent ministers, such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, stepped down in protest.

"You've probably heard that I'm running for the party leadership. It's important you understand why," Badenoch said on Twitter.

In an article in The Times newspaper, she claimed that Johnson was "a symptom of the problems we face, not the cause of them," stressing that she entered this leadership race because she wants "to tell the truth."

Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party, but will remain in office until the appointment of a replacement.

