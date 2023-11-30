UK former prime ministers hail Kissinger

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Late US diplomat Henry Kissinger was a "great statesman" who will be "greatly missed," UK foreign minister David Cameron said on Thursday, while fellow former prime minister Tony Blair paid tribute to "an artist" of diplomacy.

"Most saddened to hear that Henry Kissinger has passed away," Cameron wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"He was a great statesman and a deeply respected diplomat who will be greatly missed on the world stage."

The former prime minister said he had met Kissinger "a few months ago", when the pair discussed Iran, Russia and the war in Ukraine.

"Even at 100, his wisdom and thoughtfulness shone through," Cameron added.