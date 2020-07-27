UrduPoint.com
UK Fracking Firm Eyes Challenging 'De Facto Ban' On Shale Gas Activity Imposed By Gov't

UK Fracking Firm Eyes Challenging 'De Facto Ban' on Shale Gas Activity Imposed by Gov't

UK fracking company Aurora Energy Resources pledged to address the issue of the ban on fracking applications in England after dropping its application in Lancashire, the company's managing director, Ian Roche, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) UK fracking company Aurora Energy Resources pledged to address the issue of the ban on fracking applications in England after dropping its application in Lancashire, the company's managing director, Ian Roche, said on Monday.

In November, the UK government introduced an immediate ban on new fracking activities across England in the wake of recent seismic events related to the fracking at Preston New Road in Lancashire. Aurora Energy Resources blamed the government's decision for its forced drop of an application to frack at Altcar Moss in West Lancashire. According to Roche, the company submitted the application months before the ban came into effect, but council officers in Lancashire could not make a final decision on it.

"It is clear from recent comments by the minister of state for energy that the government considers the 'moratorium' on hydraulic fracturing to be a de facto ban on shale gas activity in the UK. It is therefore perhaps unsurprising that the council officers have felt unable to determine this application," Roche said, as quoted by The Guardian, and added that the company would "address this issue" with the Department of business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Fracking is a technology of extraditing shale oil and gas by injecting liquid infused with chemicals into the ground under high pressure.

More Stories From World

