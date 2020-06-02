UK, France Discuss Joint Efforts to Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) London and Paris have discussed joint efforts in major international issues, including the fight against the coronavirus disease, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, adding that he was looking forward to the Global Vaccine Summit scheduled on June 4.

"I spoke to French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian [Jean-Yves Le Drian] on [bilateral] cooperation re key foreign policy issues including Hong Kong, Iran & middle East Peace Process. Also [we] discussed the international fight against #Covid-19 & looked forward to the Global Vaccine Summit on 4 June," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Raab added that the UK would contribute $200 million to halt the spread of the pandemic around the world. Another part of the allocation is due to Yemen to help it overcome the humanitarian crisis.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, the main priority between the two countries remains the development of mutual border and travel measures.

As of Tuesday, Britain has reported 277,736 COVID-19 infections and 39,127 related fatalities. The French authorities have so far confirmed 189,348 coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 28,836.