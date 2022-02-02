UrduPoint.com

UK, France, Germany Condemn North Korean Missile Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:31 PM

The United Kingdom, France and Germany (E3) condemned North Korean ballistic missile tests, according to a joint statement published on Wednesday

"Germany, the United Kingdom and France express their deep concern over the continued testing of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), including the recent intermediate-range ballistic missile launch of 29 January," the statement read.

Paris, London and Berlin also said that they "strongly condemn" North Korean provocations, which undermine "peace and security" in the region.

