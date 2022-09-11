MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) The United Kingdom, France and Germany said on Saturday they were skeptical about Iran's commitment to a successful outcome of nuclear talks.

The European signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact said Iran's position on nonproliferation safeguards "contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring" the deal.

"This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA," they said in a joint statement, referring to the pact by its formal name.

"Our position remains clear and steadfast. Iran must fully and, without delay, cooperate in good faith with the IAEA... The JCPoA can in no way be used to release Iran from legally binding obligations that are essential to the global non-proliferation regime," they said further.

The trio demanded that Iran provide credible answers to the UN atomic watchdog's questions on the whereabouts of all nuclear material on its territory.

The pact, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was negotiated to lift sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program. The US quit the JCPoA in 2018, allowing sanctions to snap back into place. Iran retaliated by abandoning some of its commitments.

The talks to revive the deal have been underway since early 2021 but progress has been limited. The European trio said the final draft took them to the limit of their flexibility.

"Given Iran's failure to conclude the deal on the table we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran's continued nuclear escalation," they warned.

Iranian Foreign Ministy spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused the European powers of making an unconstructive statement that he warned could torpedo the nuclear negotiations.

Kanaani said Iran remained open to reaching an agreement with the world powers if they showed necessary will and resisted the pressure of third parties, according to the IRNA news agency.