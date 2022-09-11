UrduPoint.com

UK, France, Germany Raise 'Serious Doubts' Over Iran's Commitment To Nuclear Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UK, France, Germany Raise 'Serious Doubts' Over Iran's Commitment to Nuclear Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) The United Kingdom, France and Germany said on Saturday they were skeptical about Iran's commitment to a successful outcome of nuclear talks.

The European signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact said Iran's position on nonproliferation safeguards "contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring" the deal.

"This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA," they said in a joint statement, referring to the pact by its formal name.

"Our position remains clear and steadfast. Iran must fully and, without delay, cooperate in good faith with the IAEA... The JCPoA can in no way be used to release Iran from legally binding obligations that are essential to the global non-proliferation regime," they said further.

The trio demanded that Iran provide credible answers to the UN atomic watchdog's questions on the whereabouts of all nuclear material on its territory.

The pact, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was negotiated to lift sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program. The US quit the JCPoA in 2018, allowing sanctions to snap back into place. Iran retaliated by abandoning some of its commitments.

The talks to revive the deal have been underway since early 2021 but progress has been limited. The European trio said the final draft took them to the limit of their flexibility.

"Given Iran's failure to conclude the deal on the table we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran's continued nuclear escalation," they warned.

Iranian Foreign Ministy spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused the European powers of making an unconstructive statement that he warned could torpedo the nuclear negotiations.

Kanaani said Iran remained open to reaching an agreement with the world powers if they showed necessary will and resisted the pressure of third parties, according to the IRNA news agency.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Nuclear France Germany Progress United Kingdom 2015 2018 All From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

2 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

2 hours ago
 Healthcare facilities being providing to flood vic ..

Healthcare facilities being providing to flood victims of Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakis ..

PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.