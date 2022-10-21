UrduPoint.com

UK, France, Germany Request UN Probe Of Russia's Alleged Use Of Iranian Drones - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 10:28 PM

France, Germany and the United Kingdom sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the United Nations to investigate Russia's alleged use of Iranian military drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) France, Germany and the United Kingdom sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the United Nations to investigate Russia's alleged use of Iranian military drones in Ukraine.

"We are deeply concerned by the transfer of unnamed aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran to Russia in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015). These UAVs are being used by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine in attacks against civilian infrastructure," the letter, seen by Sputnik, said. "We would welcome an investigation by the UN Secretariat team responsible for monitoring the implementation of UNSCR 2231 and stand ready to support the work of the Secretariat in conducting its technical and impartial investigation."

There is significant open source evidence, including photographs and videos, of Russia's use of Iranian military drones in Ukraine, the letter said.

On Wednesday, the Russian mission to the United Nations said Russia is using its own drones and the United Nations has no legal mandate to conduct an investigation on its own.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said that Tehran rejects as unfounded the claims it is providing military drones to Russia to use in Ukraine.

Also on Wednesday, European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the bloc collected evidence of Iran's alleged supply of military drones to Russia and is preparing a response.

The allegation that Russia had purchased combat drones from Iran was also voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about the drone sales were purposely spread by US media. In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating Iran's official position that Tehran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.

