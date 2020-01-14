The UK, France and Germany said Tuesday in a joint statement that Iran's actions in regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were inconsistent with the nuclear deal

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The UK, France and Germany said Tuesday in a joint statement that Iran's actions in regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were inconsistent with the nuclear deal.

"Iran's actions are inconsistent with the provisions of the nuclear agreement and have increasingly severe and non-reversible proliferation implications," the statement said.

"We do not accept the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPoA. Contrary to its statements, Iran has never triggered the JCPoA Dispute Resolution Mechanism and has no legal grounds to cease implementing the provisions of the agreement," it said.

The UK, France and Germany said they were not joining a campaign to pressure Iran, but hoped to bring Tehran back to full compliance with the commitments under the nuclear deal.