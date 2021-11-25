UrduPoint.com

UK, France, Germany Say Returning To Talks On Iran In Vienna

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK, France, Germany Say Returning to Talks on Iran in Vienna

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The United Kingdom, France and Germany are returning to talks in Vienna on Iran's nuclear program, the three countries said in a joint statement released by the UK Foreign Office.

"We as E3 will return to Vienna for negotiations in good faith, to resume work based on where we left off discussions in June," the statement says.

The next round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna is scheduled for November 29.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Iran Nuclear France Germany Vienna United Kingdom June November

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

2 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

2 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.