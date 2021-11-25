UK, France, Germany Say Returning to Talks on Iran in Vienna

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The United Kingdom, France and Germany are returning to talks in Vienna on Iran's nuclear program, the three countries said in a joint statement released by the UK Foreign Office.

"We as E3 will return to Vienna for negotiations in good faith, to resume work based on where we left off discussions in June," the statement says.

The next round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna is scheduled for November 29.