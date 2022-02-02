UrduPoint.com

UK, France, Germany 'strongly Condemn' North Korea's Missile Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 11:59 PM

UK, France, Germany 'strongly condemn' North Korea's missile tests

Britain, France and Germany on Wednesday condemned a battery of "provocative" missile tests by North Korea and urged it to comply with UN resolutions ahead of Security Council talks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Britain, France and Germany on Wednesday condemned a battery of "provocative" missile tests by North Korea and urged it to comply with UN resolutions ahead of Security Council talks.

"We strongly condemn these provocative actions, which undermine regional as well as international peace and security and are in clear violation of multiple unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions," the European powers said in a joint statement.

The statement came as the United States requested an emergency meeting for Thursday of the UN Security Council, after North Korea launched its most powerful missile since 2017 last weekend.

North Korea has now conducted six ballistic missile tests since the start of the year, and is threatening to escalate its testing, the European countries said.

"Such activity is a matter of grave concern and will receive a united response," their foreign ministries said.

"We call on the DPRK (North Korea) to implement the decisions of the Security Council in full, to accept the repeated offers of dialogue put forward by the United States and to take concrete actions towards the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles programmes."

Related Topics

United Nations France Germany United States North Korea 2017

Recent Stories

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Countr ..

US to Keep Pressure on Myanmar Military for Country to Return to Democracy - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Ch ..

District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Chakis' for overcharging

2 minutes ago
 More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

2 minutes ago
 White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Tr ..

White House Says 5 States Intend to Deploy More Troops to Reinforce NATO's Easte ..

2 minutes ago
 IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conf ..

IMF chief warns of economic impact of Ukraine conflict

16 minutes ago
 White House Says US Has Been in Talks With Allies ..

White House Says US Has Been in Talks With Allies on Troop Deployment for Severa ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>