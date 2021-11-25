UK, France, Germany Urge Iran to Restore IAEA Access to Karaj Facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The United Kingdom, France and Germany are calling on Iran to immediately restore IAEA access to the Karaj facility, the three countries said in a joint statement released by the UK Foreign Office.

"We call upon Iran to urgently restore IAEA access to Karaj, in order to verify whether production of centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows has resumed and to install replacement cameras. Iran must also account for the whereabouts of missing IAEA recording units and storage media. It is essential that Iran returns to full implementation of JCPOA-related IAEA monitoring arrangements, including its application of the Additional Protocol, as soon as possible," the statement says.