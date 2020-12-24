UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, France Renew Cross-Channel Freight Traffic As Drivers Test Negative For COVID- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

UK, France Renew Cross-Channel Freight Traffic as Drivers Test Negative for COVID- Reports

The United Kingdom and France have resumed freight traffic across the English Channel almost in full after the launch of rapid COVID-19 testing of truck drivers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The United Kingdom and France have resumed freight traffic across the English Channel almost in full after the launch of rapid COVID-19 testing of truck drivers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the French Embassy in the UK said that Paris had deployed 26 firefighters with thousands of COVID-19 test kits to the port of Dover, a major transit hub between France and the UK, to help accelerate the passage for trucks blocked in the area due to fresh restrictions caused by the new coronavirus strain.

The Getlink company, which manages the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel between the UK and France, said that about 120-150 trucks cross the tunnel per hour on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

After London announced last week that it had discovered a highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus, France closed borders with the UK, leaving thousands of lorry drivers stranded in the UK's southeastern border county of Kent, unable to cross the English Channel. However, on Tuesday, Paris agreed to lift the ban on the entrance to the country for those who test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours.

Related Topics

France Company Traffic London Paris Dover United Kingdom Hub Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

21 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

21 minutes ago

SABS university conducting workshop of printmaking ..

50 seconds ago

Brexit Deal Good, Fair, Balanced for Both Sides- E ..

53 seconds ago

Minorities fully secured, enjoying equal rights: W ..

55 seconds ago

Hyderabad police put Christmas security plan in op ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.