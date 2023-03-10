UK, France Strike New Deal on Peaceful Nuclear Energy - Sunak

The United Kingdom and France have concluded a new deal in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United Kingdom and France have concluded a new deal in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

"Today we are going even further with an ambitious new energy partnership.

We've signed a new deal on civil nuclear cooperation, agreed that France will examine the case for new energy interconnectors, and committed to work together on low-carbon energy," he said at a press conference after the France-UK summit.