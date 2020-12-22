UK, France to Reach Deal on Travel Ban Involving Army Testing Truckers for COVID - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom could reach a deal with France later in the day to lift the movement restrictions imposed after the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in the UK, the country's media reported Tuesday, adding that the deal will involve the military testing UK truck drivers entering France.

As of now, over 1,500 trucks are waiting in the UK for the ban to be lifted, according to Sky news.

According to the broadcaster, the solution is said to be rapid lateral flow tests on truck drivers administered with the assistance of the military.

Last week, the UK identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. After media reports, many countries across the world shut their borders and halted travel to the United Kingdom. France too, suspended traffic with the United Kingdom for 48 hours starting Monday.