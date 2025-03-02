UK, France working with Ukraine on plan to end fighting: Starmer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Britain and France are working with Ukraine on plans to end the fighting with Russia, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday, as European leaders gathered for crisis talks after a blowout between Kyiv and Washington.

Speaking ahead of a summit in London with more than a dozen European leaders seeking a way forward on the three-year-old conflict, Starmer urged world leaders to "work together", saying "nobody wants to see" scenes like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US counterpart Donald Trump's clash in the Oval Office on Friday.

"We have to find a way that we can all work together. Because, in the end, we've had three years of bloody conflict. Now we need to get to that lasting peace." Starmer told the BBC.

"The United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we'll discuss that plan with the United States.

"

Ukraine's allies have been underscoring their steadfast commitment to counter growing concerns that Trump is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Russia.

Starmer warmly welcomed Zelensky to the British capital on Saturday, the day after the Ukrainian leader was kicked out of the White House, extending a loan to strengthen Ukraine's depleted defences.

The London meeting brings together leaders from around continental Europe, including France, Germany, Denmark and Italy as well as Turkey, NATO and the European Union.

With fears growing over whether the United States will continue to support NATO, the meeting will also address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation.

In addition to attending the security summit, Zelensky is also due to meet King Charles III during his visit.