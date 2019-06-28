UrduPoint.com
UK Free To Choose How To Build Relations With Russia, Moscow Ready To Talk - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:32 PM

London is free to choose how it wants to develop relations with Moscow, Russia is ready to talk to the United Kingdom even on the most difficult issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) London is free to choose how it wants to develop relations with Moscow, Russia is ready to talk to the United Kingdom even on the most difficult issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May met earlier on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

According to a statement of May's office, she told Putin that the improvement of the relations between the two countries would be impossible unless Russia stopped interfering in other countries' affairs.

"As for what kind of relations there could be or could not be, it is undoubtedly up to the United Kingdom. President Putin is ready for dialogue even on the most difficult issues and topics on which there is disagreement," Peskov told reporters.

