UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Freezes $120 Mln Worth Of Assets Suspected Of Originating From Foreign Bribery - NCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:14 AM

UK Freezes $120 Mln Worth of Assets Suspected of Originating From Foreign Bribery - NCA

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) has frozen eight bank accounts with assets worth a record 100 million pounds ($120 million) on suspicion that they were obtained through bribery and corruption in another country, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) has frozen eight bank accounts with assets worth a record 100 million pounds ($120 million) on suspicion that they were obtained through bribery and corruption in another country, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The NCA has been granted freezing orders on eight bank accounts containing a total of more than �100 million, which is suspected to have derived from bribery and corruption in an overseas nation," the agency said.

The agency said it would further investigate the funds.

"If found to be derived from - or intended for use in - unlawful conduct, the NCA will seek to recover the money," the statement read.

The account freezing orders were issued by Westminster Magistrates Court on August 12 and represent the largest amount of money frozen at NCA's request.

The agency added that it had already confiscated more than 400,000 pounds in frozen accounts of an unnamed Moldovan national and the niece of Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier this year.

The NCA has the right to request information on the origin of funds or real estate worth over 50,000 pounds held by foreign individuals in the United Kingdom. If owners fail to provide a satisfactory explanation, their assets and property might be frozen or seized.

Related Topics

Corruption Syria Bank United Kingdom Money August From Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 August 2019

1 hour ago

US Self-Initiates Probe Into Corrosion-Resistant S ..

2 minutes ago

ECB Calls on UK Banks to Step Up Transferring Oper ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Support for Yemen's Southern Transitional Coun ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.