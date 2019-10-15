The United Kingdom has suspended licensing of arms sales to Turkey amid Ankara's operation in northeastern Syria, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The United Kingdom has suspended licensing of arms sales to Turkey amid Ankara's operation in northeastern Syria, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab said Tuesday.

"The UK government takes its arms export control responsibilities very seriously, and in this case, of course, we will keep our defense exports to Turkey under very careful and continual review.

And I can tell the House that no further export licenses to Turkey for items which might be used in military operations in Syria will be granted while we conduct that review," Raab told the parliament.