UK, French, German, Italian FMs meeting in Brussels on Iran, Libya

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy along with the EU diplomatic chief will hold talks in Brussels Tuesday on the Iran and Libya crises, officials told AFP.

The British foreign ministry said the talks would cover the fallout from the US killing of a top Iranian general as well as Tehran's latest step back from the 2015 nuclear deal, plus the situation in Libya, where strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces have seized the coastal city of Sirte.