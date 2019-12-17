UrduPoint.com
UK, French Patrol Boats Intercept At Least 20 Migrants Crossing English Channel - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:51 PM

At least 20 migrants trying to cross the English Channel in boats have been intercepted by UK and French patrol vessels in the early hours of Tuesday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) At least 20 migrants trying to cross the English Channel in boats have been intercepted by UK and French patrol vessels in the early hours of Tuesday, media reported.

The intercepted migrants were transported to Dover, a major UK port, and detained for questioning by immigration officials, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

A UK Home Office spokesperson was quoted as saying by the broadcaster that "anyone crossing the Channel in a small boat is taking a huge risk with their life and the lives of their children."

According to media reports, there has been a significant increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross from France to the United Kingdom in boats.

On November 17, UK Border Force officials intercepted four boats in a single day off the coast of Dover, and arrested the 39 Iranian migrants on board, the tv channel reported.

Citing multiple sources, including police records, the broadcaster estimates that 1,456 irregular migrants have traveled across the English Channel by boat between December 2018 and October this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to tackle the issue of illegal immigration in the United Kingdom. The newly re-elected Conservative Party leader has set out to abolish free movement and promised to deport those who crossed the English Channel illegally.

