UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Fresh Lockdown Measures May Last Until March - UK Cabinet Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

UK Fresh Lockdown Measures May Last Until March - UK Cabinet Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that people in England should have to wait until March to see some of the tough COVID-19 restrictions lifted and not until mid-February as Prime Minister Boris Johnson had predicted on Monday when he announced a fresh national lockdown.

"I think it's right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all," Gove told Sky news broadcaster.

Upon announcing the third national lockdown on Monday evening, Johnson said it was possible the measures could be eased in mid-February as it was expected that all people in the top priority groups had been vaccinated by then.

Asked about Johnson's prediction, Gove said, however, that "we will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right, we can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing 15-22 February."

The senior minister admitted that vaccinating over 40 million people included in the priority groups in less than eight weeks is a "significant and stretching target", but said he was confident it can be achieved.

"We have so far vaccinated more people in the United Kingdom than in all the countries in Europe combined, and that's because we've started with the Pfizer vaccine before Christmas and the AstraZeneca vaccine was placed in the first arm yesterday," he said.

Gove also advised UK citizens against traveling abroad and hinted that the government will enforce further restrictions to prevent foreign nationals from getting into the UK.

People in all parts of England and most of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have been asked not to leave their homes as for Tuesday, except for essential shopping or work in case it cannot be done remotely, as Johnson warned that the weeks ahead "will be the hardest yet."

The UK, which has recorded 2,713,563 COVID-19 cases and 75,431 deaths since the pandemic began, has seen the coronavirus infection rate rocketing over the last few weeks as a result of the highly transmissible virus strain identified in southeast England.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Christmas Wales Ireland United Kingdom February March All From Government Cabinet Top Allied Rental Modarba Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Pakistan HAVCR Society extended its best wishe ..

7 minutes ago

EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivers ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Able to Take Responsible Position Regarding ..

15 minutes ago

China court sentences ex-banker to death for $260m ..

16 minutes ago

Norway first to over 50% electric in 2020 new car ..

16 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says US Broke All Possible Rules ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.