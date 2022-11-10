UrduPoint.com

UK Froze $21Bln In Russian Assets Since February - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 07:16 PM

The United Kingdom has frozen 18.39 billion pounds ($21 billion) in Russian assets between February and October in response to the conflict in Ukraine, the Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) said

"From 22 February to 20 October 2022, a total of 18.

39 billion in frozen funds were reported to OFSI as being held by or on behalf of persons designated under the Russia sanctions regime," the OFSI's annual review, published Thursday, read.

This represents a significant increase on the frozen assets from September 2021 when the amount of frozen Russian assets was estimated at 44.5 million pounds.

OFSI said it had also added 1,271 Russians to the consolidated list of designated Russian persons from February 22 to August 24. Only 11 people were removed from the sanctions list during the same period.

