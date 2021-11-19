UrduPoint.com

UK Fully Outlaws Hamas For Terrorist Activities - Home Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

UK Fully Outlaws Hamas for Terrorist Activities - Home Secretary

The United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday announced that the Palestinian militant group Hamas is outlawed in the country in its entirety

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday announced that the Palestinian militant group Hamas is outlawed in the country in its entirety.

"Today I have taken action to proscribe Hamas in its entirety.This government is committed to tackling extremism and terrorism wherever it occurs," Patel tweeted.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees approves shortlist for ..

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees approves shortlist for 3rd cycle of the Mohammed bin ..

13 minutes ago
 KP announces Rs200m endowment fund to supports art ..

KP announces Rs200m endowment fund to supports artists

1 minute ago
 Thousands protest dried-up river in Iran's Isfahan ..

Thousands protest dried-up river in Iran's Isfahan: state TV

1 minute ago
 China's fiscal revenue up 14.5 pct in first 10 mon ..

China's fiscal revenue up 14.5 pct in first 10 months

1 minute ago
 Weightlifting training camp for under-21 games con ..

Weightlifting training camp for under-21 games continues in Swat

7 minutes ago
 Angola's oil exports revenue reaches 7.2 bln USD i ..

Angola's oil exports revenue reaches 7.2 bln USD in Q3

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.