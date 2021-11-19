UK Fully Outlaws Hamas For Terrorist Activities - Home Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:56 PM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday announced that the Palestinian militant group Hamas is outlawed in the country in its entirety.
"Today I have taken action to proscribe Hamas in its entirety.This government is committed to tackling extremism and terrorism wherever it occurs," Patel tweeted.