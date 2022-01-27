(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Thursday said that the UK government "fully supports" NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg's response to Russia's security proposals amid mounting tensions over Ukraine.

"The UK fully supports @JensStoltenberg @NATO and our allies. Russia must de-escalate and any incursion into Ukraine would be met with coordinated sanctions," Truss wrote on Twitter.

The foreign secretary's tweet referred to Stoltenberg's announcement that the North Atlantic military alliance had conveyed a written reply to Russia's security guarantee proposals, in parallel with the US.

Western countries have recently accused Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing it as a preparation for invasion. Moscow, however, denied the allegations, and said that it is does not intend to launch a military operation against any country. Russia also views the allegations as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near the country's borders.