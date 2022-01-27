UrduPoint.com

UK 'Fully' Supports NATO Response To Russia's Security Proposals - Foreign Minister Liz Truss

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 27, 2022 | 05:34 PM

UK 'Fully' Supports NATO Response to Russia's Security Proposals - Foreign Minister Liz Truss

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Thursday said that the UK government "fully supports" NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg's response to Russia's security proposals amid mounting tensions over Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Thursday said that the UK government "fully supports" NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg's response to Russia's security proposals amid mounting tensions over Ukraine.

"The UK fully supports @JensStoltenberg @NATO and our allies. Russia must de-escalate and any incursion into Ukraine would be met with coordinated sanctions," Truss wrote on Twitter.

The foreign secretary's tweet referred to Stoltenberg's announcement that the North Atlantic military alliance had conveyed a written reply to Russia's security guarantee proposals, in parallel with the US.

Western countries have recently accused Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing it as a preparation for invasion. Moscow, however, denied the allegations, and said that it is does not intend to launch a military operation against any country. Russia also views the allegations as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near the country's borders.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Alliance United Kingdom Border Government

Recent Stories

UVAS organised an awareness seminar on ‘Quality ..

UVAS organised an awareness seminar on ‘Quality assurance and accreditation’

15 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent R ..

Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

18 minutes ago
 Madhuri Dixit’s digital series get new title The ..

Madhuri Dixit’s digital series get new title The 'The Fame Game'

21 minutes ago
 Tensions build from Russia, Ukraine military prepa ..

Tensions build from Russia, Ukraine military preparations

19 minutes ago
 Amid Omicron Fear, Chal Mere Putt 2 strives to sco ..

Amid Omicron Fear, Chal Mere Putt 2 strives to score big in Pakistani cinemas

19 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauds GSV's efforts fo ..

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauds GSV's efforts for revival of football in Pakis ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>