UrduPoint.com

UK Funding Overseas Projects Linked To Labor Abuse, Environmental Damage - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UK Funding Overseas Projects Linked to Labor Abuse, Environmental Damage - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The UK government has allocated 5.4 billion Pounds ($7 billion) in the past three years to energy and infrastructure projects allegedly linked to labor abuse and environmental damage in countries across the middle East, Africa and Asia, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, the funding comes in the form of loans and guarantees from the UK Export Finance (UKEF), a government department that helps UK companies access business contract overseas.

The Guardian said that despite the UKEF undertook environmental and human rights reviews of the projects before allocating the funding, there had been several cases of workers complaining of low pay, safety hazards, excessive working hours, and the denial of freedom of movement.

It also recalled that the UK government was recently sued by the environmental group Friends of the Earth for providing $1.15 billion of taxpayer money to a liquefied natural gas plant in Mozambique which it claims contravenes the Paris climate agreement.

Related Topics

Africa Business Paris United Kingdom Mozambique Middle East Money Gas Media From Government Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

16 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

37 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

39 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

44 minutes ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

48 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.