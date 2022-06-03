UrduPoint.com

UK Funds Filming Of 'Morale Boosting' Combat Scenes In Southern Ukraine - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

UK Funds Filming of 'Morale Boosting' Combat Scenes in Southern Ukraine - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The United Kingdom has been funding and directing the filming of staged combat scenes on the southern Ukrainian battleground to raise morale, a Russian military official said Friday.

"The regime in Kiev has organized the production of morale boosting videos for the Western and Ukrainian consumption that are paid for with UK money," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry understands that a fake video of Ukrainians repelling an overwhelming Russian force was filmed in the southern Ukrainian province of Mykolaiv on May 28 to justify donations of Western weaponry.

"British advisers insisted that dramatics required Ukrainian nationalists to 'recreate' a non-existent battle on set with an overwhelming number of 'Russian troops,'" the general said.

Ukrainian territorial defense forces are said to have played the parts of Russian soldiers who rolled in on Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Konashenkov said the next round of filming on June 5-6 would focus on fake testimonies of Ukrainian civilians who would blame Russia for deliberate shelling of residential areas.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Kiev United Kingdom Money May June

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

55 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.