UK Funds Filming of 'Morale Boosting' Combat Scenes in Southern Ukraine - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The United Kingdom has been funding and directing the filming of staged combat scenes on the southern Ukrainian battleground to raise morale, a Russian military official said Friday.

"The regime in Kiev has organized the production of morale boosting videos for the Western and Ukrainian consumption that are paid for with UK money," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry understands that a fake video of Ukrainians repelling an overwhelming Russian force was filmed in the southern Ukrainian province of Mykolaiv on May 28 to justify donations of Western weaponry.

"British advisers insisted that dramatics required Ukrainian nationalists to 'recreate' a non-existent battle on set with an overwhelming number of 'Russian troops,'" the general said.

Ukrainian territorial defense forces are said to have played the parts of Russian soldiers who rolled in on Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Konashenkov said the next round of filming on June 5-6 would focus on fake testimonies of Ukrainian civilians who would blame Russia for deliberate shelling of residential areas.