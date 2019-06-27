UrduPoint.com
UK Gambling Firms Paid Over $24Mln In 2018 For Failure To Protect Consumers - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

UK gambling businesses paid 19.6 million pounds ($24.9 million) in penalties last year for failing to protect problem gamblers and prevent money laundering through their companies, the UK Gambling Commission said in a report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) UK gambling businesses paid 19.6 million Pounds ($24.9 million) in penalties last year for failing to protect problem gamblers and prevent money laundering through their companies, the UK Gambling Commission said in a report on Thursday.

The commission's Raising Standards for Consumers Enforcement Report is the result of over 160 investigations into the UK gambling industry over the past 12 months.

"I want gambling consumers in [the United Kingdom] to be able to enjoy the fairest and safest gambling in the world and I want gambling operators to work with us to put customer enjoyment and safety at the top of their corporate agenda," Neil McArthur, the commission's CEO, said in a statement.

McArthur added that through the report, the commission intends to provide UK gamblers and gambling businesses with support materials that would help them create a safer gambling environment in the United Kingdom.

The independent UK Gambling Commission was set up under the Gambling Act 2005 to regulate commercial gambling in the United Kingdom. Its objective is to prevent gambling from being a source of crime in the country.

