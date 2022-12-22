UK GDP Grows by 1.9% in Q3 2022 Year-on-Year, Below Forecasts - Statistics Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United Kingdom's economy grew by 1.9% in the third quarter of 2022 year-on-year, with the quarterly GDP shrinking by 0.3%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

"The implied GDP deflator rose by a revised 1.9% in Quarter 3 2022 compared with Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2022, which was primarily driven by higher price pressures for household consumption," the ONS said in a quarterly estimate.

Analysts interviewed by US-based portal DailyFX expected the GDP to rise by 2.

4% in annual terms and fall by 0.2% in quarterly terms, which correlates with the preliminary estimates.

Meanwhile, the level of real GDP is now 0.8% lower, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, as follows from the release.

The West increased sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February. Disruption of supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices in Europe and the United States, while rising living costs have hit millions of British households.