UrduPoint.com

UK GDP Grows By 1.9% In Q3 2022 Year-on-Year, Below Forecasts - Statistics Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 09:43 PM

UK GDP Grows by 1.9% in Q3 2022 Year-on-Year, Below Forecasts - Statistics Office

United Kingdom's economy grew by 1.9% in the third quarter of 2022 year-on-year, with the quarterly GDP shrinking by 0.3%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United Kingdom's economy grew by 1.9% in the third quarter of 2022 year-on-year, with the quarterly GDP shrinking by 0.3%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

"The implied GDP deflator rose by a revised 1.9% in Quarter 3 2022 compared with Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2022, which was primarily driven by higher price pressures for household consumption," the ONS said in a quarterly estimate.

Analysts interviewed by US-based portal DailyFX expected the GDP to rise by 2.

4% in annual terms and fall by 0.2% in quarterly terms, which correlates with the preliminary estimates.

Meanwhile, the level of real GDP is now 0.8% lower, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, as follows from the release.

The West increased sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February. Disruption of supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices in Europe and the United States, while rising living costs have hit millions of British households.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Price United Kingdom United States February June 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Govt promoting RE sources to make Pakistan self-su ..

Govt promoting RE sources to make Pakistan self-sufficient in electricity: Khurr ..

8 minutes ago
 PR Minister orders to form crash program for rehab ..

PR Minister orders to form crash program for rehabilitation of infrastructure in ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $2.4Mln in Aid to DR Congo - European ..

EU Allocates $2.4Mln in Aid to DR Congo - European Commission

9 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani Slams Kiev's Claims About Dro ..

9 minutes ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

9 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta FM meets ASEAN counterparts at 'info ..

Myanmar junta FM meets ASEAN counterparts at 'informal' Thai meeting

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.