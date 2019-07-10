UrduPoint.com
UK General Public To Eventually Move On From Skripal Affair - Think Tank

The UK public will eventually move on from the Skripal poisoning incident, which delivered a blow to the political ties between Moscow and London last year, as the country continues to heal after the attack, Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, a non-profit think tank promoting cultural, commercial and political relations between Russia and the United Kingdom, told Sputnik

"Our general information was that there were a number of members of [the UK] parliament and others, who would have been open to improving ties, had it not been for that one affair. Yes, I think people will move on from it eventually. But it was a pretty awful attack and it should be absolutely condemned in its entirety. But I think time will be a great healer and as I have mentioned earlier, I think the ties will become more practical, more functional," Cobb said, asked whether the public is likely to forget about the infamous incident soon.

Even though the Skripal affair had a devastating effect on the bilateral ties, cooperation on business and social matters continues, the chairman noted.

"I do not think it has been overly affecting things, even a month ago, delegations from BP [oil and gas company] and others met with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. The practical and economic ties are improving and are strong, but where the Skripal affair would have the greatest effect ... on political elements, but social and business � I do not think would be overly affected by the talk and nor should they be, because they are separate of politics. And culture is especially separate of politics and should always be kept apart," Cobb said.

The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom soured last year over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter on UK soil. London has accused Moscow of carrying out the attack, while Russian officials have refuted the allegations and stressed that Moscow has been denied access to the investigation and the Skripals themselves.

