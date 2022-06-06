UrduPoint.com

UK Geologist Sentenced To 15 Years In Iraq For Smuggling Artifacts - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 07:46 PM

UK Geologist Sentenced to 15 Years in Iraq for Smuggling Artifacts - Reports

A court in Iraq sentenced a UK citizen to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle archaeological treasures out of the country, Iraqi media reported on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) A court in Iraq sentenced a UK citizen to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle archaeological treasures out of the country, Iraqi media reported on Monday.

On March 20, 66-year-old UK geologist James Fitton and 60-year-old German psychologist Volker Waldmann were arrested in Baghdad airport while trying to smuggle 12 Sumerian archeological objects. Fitton told the court on May 22 that he was unaware of the historical value of the objects he collected while visiting two archaeological sites in Dhi Qar province in the south of the country.

Fitton could have been sentenced to death, Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported in late May.

But on Monday, a Baghdad court sentenced him to 15 years in prison, while Waldmann was acquitted, Shafaq said.

Fitton's lawyer intends to appeal the court's decision on the grounds that there was no criminal intent, Sky News reported.

A petition asking the UK cabinet to intervene in the legal process collected more than 280,000 signatures, the broadcaster noted, adding that the British ambassador in Iraq raised the case four times with the Iraqi authorities. However, an Iraqi judge ruled that Fitton had criminal intent and did not consider arguments of Fitton's ignorance of Iraqi law.

Related Topics

Iraq German Baghdad United Kingdom March May Criminals Media Cabinet Airport Court

Recent Stories

President holds Education Ministry responsible for ..

President holds Education Ministry responsible for non-use of foreign grant

3 minutes ago
 Two more car-lifter gangs busted

Two more car-lifter gangs busted

3 minutes ago
 Bhatta Chowk cattle market contract auctioned for ..

Bhatta Chowk cattle market contract auctioned for Rs 80.6 mln

3 minutes ago
 US Confirms Will Not Invite Cuba, Nicaragua, Venez ..

US Confirms Will Not Invite Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to Summit of Americas - R ..

6 minutes ago
 ICRC Treating Russian, Ukrainian War Prisoners Dif ..

ICRC Treating Russian, Ukrainian War Prisoners Differently - Russian Human Right ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister Salik discusses political situation with ..

Minister Salik discusses political situation with CM Hamza Shehbaz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.