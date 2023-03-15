UrduPoint.com

UK, German Jets Intercept Russia's Aircraft Near Estonian Airspace - UK Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Fighter jets of the UK and German air forces intercepted and escorted a Russian refueling plane near the Estonian airspace on March 14 as part of the joint NATO policing operation of the two countries, the UK Defense Ministry said

"A Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet operating from Ämari Air Base in Estonia has carried out the first joint NATO Air Policing interception alongside a German Air Force Typhoon. The pair of jets launched on Tuesday, 14 March to intercept a Russian air-to-air refuelling aircraft that was flying close to Estonian airspace," the ministry said in a statement of Wednesday.

The pair of the jets were scrambled to escort Russia's Il-78 Midas, flying from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad, after it allegedly failed to get in touch with Estonian air traffic controllers, while being close to the Estonian airspace, according to the statement.

After successfully intercepting the Russian jet, UK and German Typhoon fighters were re-tasked to intercept another Russian aircraft, An-148, which was also passing near the Estonian airspace, the defense ministry added.

At the same time, the Russian side has repeatedly said that it conducts flights in full compliance with international law.

The UK ministry stated that the UK and Germany were taking part in NATO air policing together for the first time, although interception was a routine NATO mission aimed at ensuring security of Estonia "at this time of tension."

NATO Russia German Traffic Germany Kaliningrad St. Petersburg Same Estonia United Kingdom March From

