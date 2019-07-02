UK, German Weapons Companies Join Forces to Build New Land Combat Systems - BAE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Rheinmetall in Germany and BAE Systems in the United Kingdom have announced a new joint venture to produce armored combat vehicles, BAE stated in a press release.

"Rheinmetall and BAE Systems have today launched a new, independent UK-based joint venture (JV) for military vehicle design, manufacture and support - known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL)," the release said on Monday.

The new venture would be based in Telford in the West Midlands of England, the release continued.

"RBSL intends to play a major role in manufacturing the Boxer 8x8 for the British Army's Mechanized Infantry Vehicle (MIV) program and other strategic combat vehicle programs, while also providing support to the British Army's in-service bridging and armored vehicle fleets," the release said.

RBSL will seek to combine Rheinmetall's broader military vehicle technologies with BAE Systems' experience in producing previous combat systems such as Trojan, Terrier, Warrior, military bridging and the AS90 self-propelled artillery system, the release added.