UK, Germany, China Condemn Military Coup In Niger

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United Kingdom, Germany and China have released separate statements to condemn the military coup in Niger, a Western African country, saying they stood with the African community in its efforts to negotiate a way out of the crisis.

A German Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement issued on Thursday that Berlin was following events in Niger with great concern. It demanded that the military release President Mohamed Bazoum and return to their quarters.

"We condemn the attempt by parts of the military to overturn Niger's constitutional, democratic order... We fully support the respective efforts of the African Union and the regional organisation ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States). Violence must not be used for one's political or personal gain," the spokesperson said.

UK Foreign Office Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell likewise said that London condemned attempts to undermine stability in Niger.

He joined the African Union and Economic Community of West African States in their calls to end the uprising and ensure restoration of Niger's democratically elected institutions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing that Beijing "paid close attention" to the calls made by the African Union and ECOWAS.

"China calls on relevant parties in Niger to act in the fundamental interest of the country and its people, solve differences peacefully through dialogue, restore order at an early date, and safeguard the overall peace, stability and development of the nation," Mao said.

Members of the Nigerien presidential guard blocked Bazoum inside the presidential palace on Wednesday, closed borders and imposed a nationwide curfew. The military said in a televised statement that the president had been deposed. Bazoum took to social media on Thursday to defy the insurgents and call on the nation to defend hard-won democratic gains.

