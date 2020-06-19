UK, Germany, France Ready to Continue Cooperation With Iran to Ensure Future of JCPOA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The foreign ministers of the so-called E3 group, which comprises the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, are ready to continue cooperating with Iran to ensure the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a joint statement published on Friday.

"We urge Iran to pursue substantial discussions and actions in coordination with us and the other remaining JCPoA participants in this regard. To this end, the E3 reaffirm they are ready to engage in a meaningful and realistic approach and await a constructive Iranian response," the joint statement, which was published by the UK Foreign Office, read.

Earlier in the day, the E3 countries tabled a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the organization's access to nuclear sites in Iran, after the IAEA said on Monday that Tehran has denied its officials permission to visit two unspecified nuclear facilities for four months.

"We also note with grave concern that despite the IAEA's continuous efforts, Iran has denied the access requested by the Agency for many months, which prevents the Agency from fulfilling its mandate, and risks seriously undermining the global safeguards system if no progress is made," the E3 statement reads.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the resolution was counterproductive, and his Iranian counterpart, Kazem Gharib Abadi, accused the E3 countries of failing to meet their commitments to the JCPOA.

Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, and the European Union in 2015. According to the terms of the agreement, Iran would scale back its nuclear program and cut uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. Washington pulled out of the deal in 2018 and promptly levied punitive sanctions on Tehran.