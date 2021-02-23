UrduPoint.com
UK, Germany, France Urge Iran To Suspend Actions In 'Further Violation' Of JCPOA

Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United Kingdom, France and Germany on Tuesday expressed their regret over Iran's limitation of transparency in its nuclear program, saying that Tehran's actions were a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, deeply regret that Iran has started, as of today, to suspend the Additional Protocol and the transparency measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA). Iran's actions are a further violation of its commitments under the JCPoA and significantly reduces safeguards oversight by the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]," a statement published by the UK government said.

The three European powers went on to underline the "dangerous nature" of Tehran's decisions and urged it to stop and reverse all measures taken in contradiction with the JCPOA.

