UK, Germany Poised To Enhance Protection Of Minority Languages - Council Of Europe

Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

UK, Germany Poised to Enhance Protection of Minority Languages - Council of Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Germany and the United Kingdom have committed to strengthening the protection of their minority languages under the 1992 European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages (ECRML), the Council of Europe said on Wednesday.

"The United Kingdom and Germany have extended the protection they accord to minority languages under the Council of Europe's Language Charter. This is the first time since 2008 that State Parties have accepted additional undertakings under this treaty," the council said in a press release.

The United Kingdom's renewed commitments pertain, in particular, to Manx Gaelic, a Celtic language autochthonous to the Isle of Man.

According to the press release, the local authorities will implement 37 "specific promotional measures," such as arranging for the use of Manx Gaelic in pre-school education, submission of official documents, media, economic and social life, and cross-border cooperation.

Germany's commitments extend upon Danish, North Frisian and Low German languages in the northern Schleswig-Holstein region, covering administrative documents, place Names and cultural activities, according to the press release.

The council encouraged other countries to make sure their latest level of commitments under the ECRML reflects the current situation of their regional and minority languages.

