UK, Germany, Sweden to Buy 436 All-Terrain Arctic Security Vehicles for $760Mln - BAE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden have signed a deal to order 436 new all-terrain security vehicles costing $760 million, BAE Systems said on Friday.

"Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles," BAE Systems said in a press release. "The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program."

BAE Systems' military all-terrain vehicles are designed for operations in harsh and remote environments, the release said.

"We're seeing increased interest from numerous countries for the extreme mobility capabilities offered by the BvS10 and its unarmored sister vehicle, Beowulf," BAE Systems Hagglunds Managing Director Tommy Gustafsson said in the release.

The company will start delivering the 436 vehicles in 2024, with 236 vehicles going to the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, 140 to the German Federal Ministry of Defense and 60 to the UK Ministry of Defense, the release added.