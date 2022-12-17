UrduPoint.com

UK, Germany, Sweden To Buy 436 All-Terrain Arctic Security Vehicles For $760Mln - BAE

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UK, Germany, Sweden to Buy 436 All-Terrain Arctic Security Vehicles for $760Mln - BAE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden have signed a deal to order 436 new all-terrain security vehicles costing $760 million, BAE Systems said on Friday.

"Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles," BAE Systems said in a press release. "The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program."

BAE Systems' military all-terrain vehicles are designed for operations in harsh and remote environments, the release said.

"We're seeing increased interest from numerous countries for the extreme mobility capabilities offered by the BvS10 and its unarmored sister vehicle, Beowulf," BAE Systems Hagglunds Managing Director Tommy Gustafsson said in the release.

The company will start delivering the 436 vehicles in 2024, with 236 vehicles going to the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, 140 to the German Federal Ministry of Defense and 60 to the UK Ministry of Defense, the release added.

Related Topics

German Company Vehicles Vehicle Germany United Kingdom Sweden From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

1 hour ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

2 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

2 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.