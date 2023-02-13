UrduPoint.com

UK Getting Ready To Confiscate Russian Assets - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

UK Getting Ready to Confiscate Russian Assets - Ambassador

The United Kingdom is planning to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing relevant legislation, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The United Kingdom is planning to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing relevant legislation, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, EU leaders agreed to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described EU attempts to seize Russian money, including that of the Russian Central Bank, as theft.

"It is well known that there is a recognition in almost all Western countries, including London, that such actions are absolutely illegal, and that there are no relevant laws. But the perverted logic is that such laws must be invented, and, as far as I understand, this is what the European Union and Washington are engaged in," Kelin said.

He added that he could not provide details on any specific cases, but said that "preparation of some kind of legislation that would move in this direction is indeed underway."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington European Union Bank London United Kingdom Money All

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

1 minute ago
 Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handi ..

Imran considers PTI supporters as 'mentality handicapped': Minister for Informat ..

2 minutes ago
 Electric vehicles to account for half of global ca ..

Electric vehicles to account for half of global car sales by 2035 amid net-zero ..

2 minutes ago
 US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over Chi ..

US Denies Operating Surveillance Balloons Over China - NSC

2 minutes ago
 Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Par ..

Judicial Reform Clears First Hurdle in Israeli Parliament Amid Mass Protests - R ..

2 minutes ago
 IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of ..

IOC Says No Reason to Deprive Russian Athletes of Right to Participate in Compet ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.