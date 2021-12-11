UrduPoint.com

UK Gives 23 More Post-Brexit Permits To French Fishermen

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

UK gives 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Britain has granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights.

The EU had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under a Brexit deal signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.

The licences were agreed Friday night after British officials met European Union counterparts and followed what the spokesman called an "evidence-based approach" ensuring vessels qualify to work in UK waters.

The spokesperson added that the approach "provides stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries", with the UK granting 18 licences and the Channel Island of Jersey five.

France had previously said 104 of its boats still lacked licences to operate in British and Channel Island waters that should have been granted under the Brexit agreement.

Under the deal, EU fishermen can continue to work in British waters if they can prove they used to fish there.

Paris threatened to lodge a complaint with the European Commission over the dispute.

That could have seen the EU impose financial penalties or even tariffs on British goods if Britain was judged to be reneging on its commitments.

The EU and Britain are also locked in a separate trade row over checks on products entering the British province of Northern Ireland after the UK government unilaterally postponed the introduction of checks.

The dispute has exacerbated deteriorating bilateral relations between Britain and France, who have clashed this year over migrant crossings in the English Channel, post-Brexit trade arrangements and submarine sales to Australia.

Related Topics

Australia Threatened France European Union London Paris Ireland United Kingdom Brexit December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

Qureshi hopeful for bright future of Pakistan

43 seconds ago
 4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

44 seconds ago
 Gold price increase by Rs 250 per tola 11 Dec 2021 ..

Gold price increase by Rs 250 per tola 11 Dec 2021

46 seconds ago
 Leveling false blasphemy charge a serious crime: A ..

Leveling false blasphemy charge a serious crime: Ashrafi

47 seconds ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equi ..

Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Politician

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.