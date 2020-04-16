UrduPoint.com
UK Going Back To Normal Will Take Time After Lockdown Eased - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:56 PM

UK Going Back to Normal Will Take Time After Lockdown Eased - Health Minister

The United Kingdom will not go straight back to business as usual after coronavirus cases decrease and the lockdown is eased, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United Kingdom will not go straight back to business as usual after coronavirus cases decrease and the lockdown is eased, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday.

He responded to a question by Sky news about a tweet by his senior official, Nadine Dorries, who said that a "full exit" from the lockdown would only happen when a vaccine was found. This could take up to 18 months.�

"The point Nadine was making is, we will not be returning to some, just straight back to how things were before. This will take time," Hancock said on a Sky News morning show.

The secretary, who will attend an emergency committee meeting on coronavirus response later in the morning, said it was too early to start phasing out social distancing rules.

"People can see that while we may be reaching a peak, the numbers aren't coming down yet," he said.

Brits are advised to only go outside for food, health reasons or work in which telecommuting is not possible. As of Wednesday, the UK has confirmed a total of 98,476 coronavirus cases, with 12,868 related fatalities.

